Early Chelsea Team News to face Burnley: Alonso, Mount, Abraham & Hudson-Odoi all set to start

Mason Mount is set to return to the Chelsea starting XI to face Burnley on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel's second Chelsea lineup as Head Coach will be revealed at 11am [UK] on Sunday and Mount is expected to start and return to the lineup after starting on the bench against Wolves in midweek.

A report claims Marcos Alonso is set to start for the Blues, which would likely see Ben Chilwell drop to the bench.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tammy Abraham is also expected to come back into the side for Tuchel with Mount.

While Callum Hudson-Odoi will continue in the side in his new role at right wing-back.

Tuchel explained earlier in the week that his side which started against Wolves was unfair after such little time to oversee the squad in training prior to having to select an XI.

"The choices were unfair after one training session. The most unfair we ever do, because there is no reason to give to players. We chose to have more experience today."



N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic are both available for the Blues after recovering from their respective injuries.

The full Chelsea squad available to face Burnley on Sunday can be seen here.

