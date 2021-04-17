Early Chelsea team news to face Manchester City: Kepa 'hoping' to start as trio miss Wembley showdown

The team news ahead of Thomas Tuchel announcing his Chelsea starting eleven to face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals has been revealed.

Chelsea are one step away from the final which takes place next month when they will face either Leicester City or Southampton.

They will need to be at their best to get past City, the Premier League leaders, on Saturday at Wembley.

And the Chelsea team news has been confirmed:

Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen won't be available for selection by Tuchel after they picked up recent hamstring injuries.

"Mateo is unfortunately still out," said Tuchel on Friday. "Already he is feeling better but he still out and cannot be in the squad for tomorrow. It is the same with Andreas Christensen, he is also out."

Meanwhile, N'Golo Kante is available for the Blues and Billy Gilmour could be involved in the matchday 20.

"We have the green light for N’Golo to play another game because we had three days between our last game and this one to work with him. He is ready," added Tuchel.

Sipa USA

Kepa Arrizabalaga is pushing for a start at Wembley as Thomas Tuchel could continue to show his faith in the Spaniard, who has started in every FA Cup game this season for Chelsea.

But Tammy Abraham won't play any part in Saturday's semi-final after he was confirmed to be missing from the 20-man squad available to play at Wembley.

