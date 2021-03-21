Early Chelsea team news to face Sheffield United: Tino Anjorin won't be involved for FA Cup quarter-final clash

Chelsea youngster Tino Anjorin won't be involved in the first-team squad for the FA Cup quarter-final clash against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge, it has been confirmed.

Anjorin, who did feature in the previous round against Barnsley for the Blues, was in contention to be in the squad to face the Blades after head coach Thomas Tuchel revealed he could be in and around the squad for the cup tie.

“He has some minutes against Barnsley in the cup game and we try to involve him in the group against Sheffield because he trains very well," said Tuchel on Friday.

But it has been confirmed that the 19-year-old won't be involved after he was included in the starting XI for the Development squad against Manchester City at Kingsmeadow, which rules him out of the last-eight tie in west Kondon.

Tuchel was full of praise for the teenager in his pre-match press conference.

He said: "I got to know Tino, I did not know much of him and I got to know him here. From the first day, I was very impressed because he is a very physical player. Tall guy, strong guy. He has the ability to keep the ball under pressure because he has the body for it. He has the physical ability to play and train with us at this level.

"We decided to keep him to get to know him better. Not to give him on loan or find another solution for him in winter. I am happy about that. I feel he is very strong in finishing his training. He is a very nice character.

"[He’s] a nice guy from the academy, another nice guy, very humble and at the same time totally focused, totally clear when you talk to him. Very self-aware. It is a pleasure to work with him. He has both feet on the ground and he’s here.

"I feel very grateful that he has this chance to learn at this level and be part of a strong team. I am happy with him and he needs to be patient and impatient at the same time which is always the target for the young guys at the club."

Chelsea will also be without Thiago Silva against the Blades as he continues to recover from a thigh injury. But Tammy Abraham could return to the side following an ankle problem.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube