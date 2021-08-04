Early Chelsea Team News to Face Spurs: Kai Havertz & Timo Werner Available, Mason Mount Won't Feature

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in a pre-season friendly as part of the Mind Series on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge and early team news has been revealed.

Thomas Tuchel's side play their final game of their 2021 pre-season against their London counterparts. They will play in front of a full capacity Stamford Bridge for the first time since March 2020.

It's been an excellent pre-season for the Blues results wise. Three wins from three sees them head into their last match with a 100 per cent record.

Team news isn't expected until an hour prior to kick off, but there has been some early selection decisions that Tuchel has already made, as per reports.

As revealed by Reach's CarefreeYouth, Dujon Sterling, Jake Clarke-Salter, Baba Rahman, Ross Barkley and Danny Drinkwater won't feature for the Blues in their final pre-season match.

The returning latecomers from the European Championship and Copa America - Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Reece James, Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell, Jorginho, Emerson Palmieri and Thiago Silva - will all also be absent in west London.

The report also states Marcos Alonso will return after he missed the Arsenal win. Tiemoue Bakayoko, Ethan Ampadu and Tino Anjorin are all part of the squad to face Spurs.

Just one week to go until their season gets underway in Belfast against Villarreal in the Super Cup, Tuchel will be keen to end pre-season with a win and four wins from four.

