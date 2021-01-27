Early Chelsea team news to face Wolves: Callum Hudson-Odoi set to start in Thomas Tuchel's first game

Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to start for Chelsea in Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge against Wolves on Wednesday night.

Tuchel was appointed on Tuesday night prior to taking a late training session at Cobham, less than 24 hours before the Blues face Wolves at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

But early team news has been revealed, with the Blues set to play a three-back system against Wolves.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

And it has been reported that Hudson-Odoi is set to start under Tuchel on Wednesday, while Marcos Alonso isn't in the starting XI.

Mason Mount has been left out of the starting XI, as per the Sun's Andy Dillon.

The Athletic confirm the news as Hudson-Odoi is set to play at right wing-back.

Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger all expected to start.

N'Golo Kante is expected to miss out due to a continuing hamstring problem. Christian Pulisic has been labelled a 'doubt' by the BBC after suffering a minor leg injury against Luton Town on Sunday, however he was in training on Tuesday night.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Ahead of his first game in charge of the Blues, Tuchel said he is 'very excited' for his tenure and admitted it was a job he couldn't turn down.

"It’s hard to explain," said Tuchel to the official Chelsea website.

"My life was turned upside down in the past three days or so! It feels amazing to the new head coach of Chelsea and I’m really excited to be here.

"Me and my staff had the feeling that this was too good an opportunity not to take and personally I felt this was a chance I could not let go away.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"We could not miss this opportunity to be part of this club and to be part of the Chelsea family. To work with this squad and compete in the toughest league in the Premier League and of course the Champions League is something we are excited to take on.

"I met with the team yesterday and worked with them last night, so it was good to get straight to work and we are ready for a difficult game tonight. I’m super happy to be here and really excited to get to work."

