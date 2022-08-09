Skip to main content

‘Early Days’ - Pat Nevin on Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella & Chelsea’s Transfer Window

Former Chelsea player Pat Nevin has given his thoughts on some of the Blues' new signings and how they'll settle into Thomas Tuchel's side.

Chelsea's first Premier League game of the season showcased three of the Blues' new signings. Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling.

There have been a few question marks over the first two players, mainly due to Cucurella's price tag and Koulibaly's age.

However, those worries were quickly put to bed after they both played amazingly during the time they were on the pitch.

Kalidou KOulibaly Mason Mount Raheem Sterling

Speaking in his weekly column for Chelseafc.com, the former Blues player has said that Koulibaly was 'colossal' against Everton on the weekend.

"Koulibaly had a dream start to his Chelsea career. He was colossal. It looks like the concerns of many about the giant hole left by Rudiger leaving – yes, I admit, including me - might not be such a big problem after all."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nevin also had his say on Cucurella, claiming that Chelsea fans will 'love him as a player.

"Anyone who watched Cucurella last season will tell you that apart from his skill and willingness to get forward and create, his energy levels are up there with the best.

Mark Cucurella

"Chelsea fans are going to love him as a player bcos of that never stop and never-say-die attitude"

Finally, the former Blues winger gave his overall thoughts on how Chelsea's window has gone so far this summer.

"There were a few mutterings in the media about Chelsea’s recent acquisitions, and yes, it is early days, and yes, there has been a lot of money spent, but on the evidence of the first match, the decisions taken so far don’t look bad at all."

Read More Chelsea News

Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: PSG Show Interest In Chelsea Target Wesley Fofana

By Connor Dossi-White21 minutes ago
Jorginho
News

‘I Get Emotional’ - Jorginho Reveals Heartwarming Moment With His Mother After Europa League Final

By Charlie Webb43 minutes ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

‘A Risk’ - Pundit Doesn’t Think Chelsea Should Sign Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Timo Werner
Transfer News

'It's Probably Easier For Him In Germany' - John Barnes Assesses Timo Werner's Return To RB Leipzig

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
Azpilicueta
News

'It's A Problem Long-Term' - John Barnes Comments On Chelsea's Ageing Defence

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
Timo Werner and Thomas Tuchel
Transfer News

Report: Timo Werner Signs For RB Leipzig, Fabrizio Romano Reveals

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Cesare Casadei
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Are Expected To Accept Chelsea's £12 million Bid For Italian Youngster Cesare Casadei

By Connor Dossi-White3 hours ago
Ethan Ampadu
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea May Be Forced Into Laying Off Ethan Ampadu

By Melissa Edwards3 hours ago