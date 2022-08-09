‘Early Days’ - Pat Nevin on Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella & Chelsea’s Transfer Window

Former Chelsea player Pat Nevin has given his thoughts on some of the Blues' new signings and how they'll settle into Thomas Tuchel's side.

Chelsea's first Premier League game of the season showcased three of the Blues' new signings. Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling.

There have been a few question marks over the first two players, mainly due to Cucurella's price tag and Koulibaly's age.

However, those worries were quickly put to bed after they both played amazingly during the time they were on the pitch.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Speaking in his weekly column for Chelseafc.com, the former Blues player has said that Koulibaly was 'colossal' against Everton on the weekend.

"Koulibaly had a dream start to his Chelsea career. He was colossal. It looks like the concerns of many about the giant hole left by Rudiger leaving – yes, I admit, including me - might not be such a big problem after all."

Nevin also had his say on Cucurella, claiming that Chelsea fans will 'love him as a player.

"Anyone who watched Cucurella last season will tell you that apart from his skill and willingness to get forward and create, his energy levels are up there with the best.

IMAGO / Colorsport

"Chelsea fans are going to love him as a player bcos of that never stop and never-say-die attitude"

Finally, the former Blues winger gave his overall thoughts on how Chelsea's window has gone so far this summer.

"There were a few mutterings in the media about Chelsea’s recent acquisitions, and yes, it is early days, and yes, there has been a lot of money spent, but on the evidence of the first match, the decisions taken so far don’t look bad at all."

