Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon and there is some early team news from the visitors.

Jose Mourinho made a whole host of changes in midweek against Ludogorets ahead of the London derby, which saw talisman Harry Kane rested.

Spurs are already without Toby Alderweireld due to a groin injury which will see him out for two to four weeks. Erik Lamela is also missing for the visitors.

But as per Football.London's Alasdair Gold, Giovani Lo Celso and Steven Bergwijn are both available after knocks and are at Mourinho's disposal on Sunday.

Hugo Lloris' involvement was under question after he felt ill prior to their win on Thursday in the Europa League, however he is expected to start at Stamford Bridge.

Joe Rodon will also start at Stamford Bridge in Alderweireld's absence.

