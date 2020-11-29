SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Early Tottenham news to face Chelsea: Hugo Lloris & Joe Rodon expected to start for Jose Mourinho's side

Matt Debono

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon and there is some early team news from the visitors. 

Jose Mourinho made a whole host of changes in midweek against Ludogorets ahead of the London derby, which saw talisman Harry Kane rested. 

Spurs are already without Toby Alderweireld due to a groin injury which will see him out for two to four weeks. Erik Lamela is also missing for the visitors.

But as per Football.London's Alasdair Gold, Giovani Lo Celso and Steven Bergwijn are both available after knocks and are at Mourinho's disposal on Sunday.

Hugo Lloris' involvement was under question after he felt ill prior to their win on Thursday in the Europa League, however he is expected to start at Stamford Bridge. 

Joe Rodon will also start at Stamford Bridge in Alderweireld's absence. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Christian Pulisic hands Chelsea major injury boost ahead of Spurs clash

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has handed Frank Lampard a major injury boost ahead of Sunday's London derby against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Three major talking points ahead of Chelsea vs Tottenham

On Sunday afternoon, Chelsea reignite their fierce rivalry with Tottenham in a must win fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Reuben Rosso

Three Long Term Centre-Back Options for Next Summer

After Chelsea’s defensive issues last season, the side’s fortunes have drastically improved, and now rank as one of the strongest defensive teams in Europe across 2020/21.

finnw34

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League in a must-win clash at the top of the table.

Ben Davies

Report: AC Milan considering January move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

AC Milan are reportedly eyeing a move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger in the January transfer window.

Matt Debono

'No talks planned yet' between Chelsea and David Alaba's representatives

No talks have yet been planned between Chelsea, Bayern Munich defender David Alaba and his representatives.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard pays his respects to 'idol' and 'footballing god' Diego Maradona

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has paid his respects to late Diego Maradona who sadly passed away earlier this week.

Matt Debono

Preview: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon looking to record a huge victory against a fellow title challenger in a fiery London derby.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard offers Thiago Silva contract update

Frank Lampard says Chelsea have all season to activate the clause in Thiago Silva's contract to extend his deal by a further year.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Kai Havertz set to return for the Blues

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side are back in Premier League action this weekend when they host top of the table Tottenham Hotspur.

Jevans99