Eddie Howe Delivers Verdict on Red Card and Penalty Decision After Chelsea Beat Newcastle United

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has delivered his verdict on some of the refereeing decisions in his side's loss to Chelsea. 

The Blues were 1-0 victors over the Magpies at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, courtesy of Kai Havertz's late winner in the 89th minute. 

However the visitors felt as though they should have played with an extra man, as well as being awarded a penalty in the second half of the game. 

imago1010577322h

Speaking to the media after the match, Howe shared his thoughts on the decision to not send Havertz off for his foul on Dan Burn.

"Dan (Burn) thinks it's a clear red. It could've been given. The one I'm most disappointed with and don't understand how it's not been given is the penalty."

He also commented on the penalty decision, in which Trevoh Chalobah appeared to have fouled Josh Murphy in the box.

"Hugely disappointed with the penalty decision. For me, it's a clear penalty. Jacob has had his shirt ripped almost off his back. VAR should see it and tell the referee to make his decision."

imago1010579185h

Throughout the game, Chelsea enjoyed the majority of possession as they searched for a third consecutive Premier League win in eight days.

Newcastle held firm to deny their hosts from scoring, with the visitors failing to test their opponents themselves.

As the game approached full time, it took a real moment of quality from the Blues to secure the winner.

Jorginho sent a lofted ball over the defence and into the box which was met by Havertz, with the German then scoring past Martin Dubravka to seal a late win.

