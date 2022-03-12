Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has revealed how his side are preparing for their upcoming Premier League clash against Chelsea.

The Magpies will travel to west London to face the Blues on Sunday afternoon in a fixture that will see 3rd host 14th.

Chelsea were the victors in the reverse fixture earlier in the season as they won 3-0 thanks to goals from Reece James and Jorginho.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, via Chronicle Live, Howe revealed what steps his side have taken in order to prepare for their trip to the World and European Champions.

"Your preparation is key. We've tried to be very consistent with how we prepare. I think that's helped us so we will be the same regardless of the opposition. There are certain things we need to do well against any opponent. I don't think that really changes.

"We will have our way of preparing. We will do that to the best of our ability and hopefully we produce a good performance.

"These games aren't a free hit. I've learnt historically that you need to pick up points against every type of team so we will endeavour to do our best to do that."

IMAGO / PA Images

Sunday's fixture will be the first time Chelsea have played at Stamford Bridge since the recent sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich.

Despite the news, the UK Government have given the green light for the sale of the club to still go ahead amid interest from potential buyers.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube