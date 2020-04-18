Eden Hazard named 'the best Premier League player' by former Chelsea teammate Juan Mata

Former Chelsea ace Eden Hazard has been named the best player to play in the Premier League by his former teammate Juan Mata.

The 29-year-old left Chelsea after seven seasons in the summer to complete his dream move to Real Madrid for £88.5 million.

Hazard left a huge void in the Blues' side after he finished his career at the club with a Europa League medal following a 4-1 victory against Arsenal in the final in Baku last May.

He enjoyed great success in west London after arriving from LOSC Lille, collecting six trophies under a whole host of managers at Stamford Bridge.

Eden Hazard - Premier League

Appearances: 245

Goals: 88

Assists: 54

Juan Mata and Eden Hazard spent 18 months together at Chelsea before the Spaniard was sold to Manchester United in January 2014.

Speaking to the official Manchester United website, Mata admitted the Belgian was the. best in the Premier League.

"The best Premier League player, I mean, I used to love to play with, and against, Eden Hazard. For me, for many years, he was the best in the league. He could win games by himself. I used to train with him and I know how good he can be. "Other than him, we’ve had many players. You can speak about the history of the Premier League and you can maybe put some of my ex-team-mates like Wayne Rooney - he has to be up there. Ryan Giggs has to be up there, and Paul Scholes. My ex-team-mates from Chelsea: [Frank] Lampard, [John] Terry, [Didier] Drogba. It’s very difficult to pick one." - Juan Mata on Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard - Chelsea honours

Premier League: 2014/15, 2016/17

FA Cup: 2018

League Cup: 2015

Europa League: 2012/13, 2018/19

However, Eden Hazard's move away from the Premier League hasn't worked out as much as he'd have hoped.

A hamstring and foot injury has seen the 29-year-old only make 10 league appearances this term, and Mata believes the best is yet to come.

"He has been very unlucky in his time with Real Madrid with some injuries, but I’m sure he’ll show his real level when he’s fit to do that and he’s not injured."

