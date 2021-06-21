Eden Hazard Makes Admission After Leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid

Sports Illustrated home
Eden Hazard Reveals Why He Will 'Never Be the Same' After Leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid

It's not worked out as much as he would've wanted since leaving Chelsea in 2019.
Eden Hazard has reflected on his injury issues which have seen him fail to reach his potential at Real Madrid since leaving Chelsea.

The 30-year-old left Chelsea in 209 for his dream move tot he Bernabeu but frequent injury problems has seen his time in Madrid hindered, limiting Hazard to 43 appearances. 

During that time he has only scored five times and has missed 54 games for Real due to fitness and injury problems. 

Hazard managed to get fit in time for the European Championships this summer with Belgium, coming off the bench twice in their opening two games against Russia and Denmark. 

He knows he has what it takes but it will take time and is hoping to be back in 'top shape' sooner rather than later as Belgium look to clinch European success.

What Eden Hazard said

"I never doubted my qualities, but whether I would be 100% fit for the European Championship was going to be a question.

"I broke my ankle three times, it will never be the same as 10 years ago.

"But I know that when I am in shape, that I can prove myself on the field and that's what I'm working on now."

He added: "I'm not 100% yet, but I'm ready to start. But that was the plan, to bring me along gradually.

"It's especially important to be completely fit in the knockout phase," he continued.

"Then I have to be in top shape."

