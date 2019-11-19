Eden Hazard makes Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction ahead of Premier League clash

Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard is convinced Chelsea can take points against Manchester City in the Premier League.

The two sides come together at the Eithad Stadium on Saturday, as fourth takes on third in a crucial clash in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard lost his biggest asset at Stamford Bridge before his arrival after Eden Hazard left to complete his 'dream move' to Real Madrid in Spain, but since then it appears Chelsea haven't missed Hazard due to their thriving young stars.

Chelsea will be hoping that a repeat of the 6-0 thrashing doesn't occur following last season's embarrassing result at the Etihad. Getty Images

But the 28-year-old still has faith in his former side to complete a job in Manchester on Saturday against Pep Guardiola's side.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Belgian said on the Blues' chances of getting a result: "Of course they can beat Man City. It’s not going to be easy, it’s hard to play there and last time we played there we lost 6-0.

"So it’s bad memories for me and for Chelsea as well but I think this season they are really good. They are really young but really good, so why not go there and win the game."

Coach Frank Lampard will be looking for a different result compared to last season where Maurizio Sarri's side were dealt with a 6-0 drubbing by the Premier League champions.

Chelsea edged against of City prior to the international break following a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, with Guardiola's side losing 3-1 to Liverpool - losing ground in the title race.

Carrying form, Lampard will be hoping to continue their momentum in the Premier League with another away win on Saturday.