Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Eden Hazard makes Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction ahead of Premier League clash

Matt Debono

Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard is convinced Chelsea can take points against Manchester City in the Premier League.

The two sides come together at the Eithad Stadium on Saturday, as fourth takes on third in a crucial clash in the Premier League. 

Frank Lampard lost his biggest asset at Stamford Bridge before his arrival after Eden Hazard left to complete his 'dream move' to Real Madrid in Spain, but since then it appears Chelsea haven't missed Hazard due to their thriving young stars.

6-0 City
Chelsea will be hoping that a repeat of the 6-0 thrashing doesn't occur following last season's embarrassing result at the Etihad.Getty Images

But the 28-year-old still has faith in his former side to complete a job in Manchester on Saturday against Pep Guardiola's side. 

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Belgian said on the Blues' chances of getting a result: "Of course they can beat Man City. It’s not going to be easy, it’s hard to play there and last time we played there we lost 6-0.

"So it’s bad memories for me and for Chelsea as well but I think this season they are really good. They are really young but really good, so why not go there and win the game."

Coach Frank Lampard will be looking for a different result compared to last season where Maurizio Sarri's side were dealt with a 6-0 drubbing by the Premier League champions. 

Chelsea edged against of City prior to the international break following a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, with Guardiola's side losing 3-1 to Liverpool - losing ground in the title race.

Carrying form, Lampard will be hoping to continue their momentum in the Premier League with another away win on Saturday.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jorginho cools down talk of Chelsea mounting a Premier League title challenge

Matt Debono
0

Jorginho believes the Blues need to focus on getting in the top-four first before thinking about a title challenge.

Chelsea to have transfer ban appeal heard on Wednesday by CAS

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea will soon find out their fate over their transfer ban appeal as the Court of Arbitration for Sport are set to hear out the Blues' appeal.

John Terry rubbishes claims that he blocked Sergio Aguero's move to Chelsea

Matt Debono
0

Former Chelsea captain John Terry was linked with blocking Chelsea's move to sign forward Sergio Aguero.

Chelsea set to offer Willian a fresh two-year-deal - Barcelona remain interested

Matt Debono
0

Willian's contact is set to expire with Chelsea next summer, and will be free to negotiate with clubs in six weeks time.

Former Chelsea captain John Terry didn't back Blues' move to sign Sergio Aguero

Matt Debono
0

John Terry wasn't an avid admirer of the now Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, and made his thoughts to the Chelsea hierarchy clear.

Chelsea team news: Christian Pulisic injury update ahead of Manchester City clash

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea could be without in-form Christian Pulisic for their trip to the Etihad at the weekend against Manchester City.

Callum Hudson-Odoi set to start for England in Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo

Matt Debono
1 0

The 19-year-old is reportedly set for a start on Sunday against Kosovo, after England confirmed their qualification against Montenegro earlier on this week.

Chelsea set asking price for Olivier Giroud as talks with Inter Milan begin for out-of-contract forward

Matt Debono
1 0

Olivier Giroud's contract is set to expire next summer, and there is no sign of the 33-year-old signing a fresh deal at Stamford Bridge.

Report: Real Madrid interested in signing Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea staved off interest from Bayern Munich, now Real Madrid are coming for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea warn assistant Jody Morris over social media mocking of 'bitter' former Blues boss Jose Mourinho

Matt Debono
0

Frank Lampard's no.2 responded to Jose Mourinho's comments towards his side by mocking the Portuguese.