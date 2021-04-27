Hazard: "I just want to win - it doesn’t matter if it’s Chelsea against us"

Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard came off the bench in the 66th minute during Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against his old side in the Champions League semi-finals.

Hazard has recently returned from a muscle injury and played a part in Real's draw against Chelsea after Karim Benzema's volley levelled the scores up in Madrid following Christian Pulisic's 14th minute opener.

The 30-year-old faced his former club for the first time since leaving back in 2019 and will now return to Stamford Bridge ext Wednesday for the first time since his departure.

EFE/JuanJo Martin/Sipa USA

But Hazard has warned the Blues he is in 'better condition' and is ready to knock Chelsea out of the Champions League.

“I think I just want to go step-by-step," he told BT Sport, as relayed by football.london. "Of course, I want to play, I want to be on the pitch but in the last game I played 15 minutes, today I played a bit more.

"We have a couple of good games to play before the end of the season, so I just want to be ready for them. Now I feel better, my condition is better and my body is better, so I’m happy I can play again."

“It’s always good to play against friends. I have a couple of friends over there.

"Now I’m a Real Madrid player, I just want to win - it doesn’t matter if it’s Chelsea against us or another team, I just want to win. But yeah, it’s always good to see some good faces."

Hazard added: "It [the 1-1 scoreline] could be worse and it could be better. We have a second-leg to play over there, now we have to think about the weekend game against Osasuna, try to take three points and then we have to go there to try and win the game."

