Eden Hazard 'aiming' to knock Chelsea out of Champions League on Stamford Bridge return

Eden Hazard sends Chelsea warning ahead of Stamford Bridge return

Author:
Publish date:

Eden Hazard is ready to knock his former side Chelsea out of the Champions League when Real Madrid visit Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old will return to west London for the first time since his departure in 2019.

Hazard trained with the rest of Zinedine Zidane's squad on the Stamford Bridge pitch on Tuesday night ahead of the finely poised semi-final clash.

The first leg ended all square after Karim Benzema's volley cancelled out Christian Pulisic's cool opener in Madrid.

Hazard played 24 minutes against the Blues last week after returning from injury and played 72 minutes at the weekend, setting him up for his London return.

And the Belgian penned a message on social media ahead of the Champions League clash on Wednesday night.

"Aiming for the big night, see you tomorrow my friends," wrote Hazard.

As relayed by football.london, Zidane is ready to rely on Hazard to help Real knock Thomas Tuchel's side out and deny them of a spot in the final. 

"It is a great time for it, a great time for him and I think he is prepared,” Zidane said. “That is very good for us.

"We are going to need Eden, we know what a good player he is and he is definitely going to be helping the team.

"Eden is here, he is ready and prepared. Tomorrow (Wednesday) he will bring his game and show what he wants out of it."

