Eden Hazard 'very motivated' ahead of 'special' Chelsea reunion in Champions League semis

Eden Hazard is looking forward to facing his former club Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday night, says Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

Real host the Blues at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in the first leg of the semi final clash and it'll see the Belgian come up against Chelsea for the first time since he departed in 2019.

Hazard always wanted to face his former side and although he won't start against Thomas Tuchel's side, he will have some involvement on Tuesday.

Varane has spoken to the 30-year-old who has recently returned from a muscle injury

“I have talked to him. He is very motivated and eager to help the team in a Champions League semi-final. It is always special to measure up to his former team.”

“We know the quality he has and he wants to prove that on the pitch and help the team.”

Varane is expecting a difficult test from Chelsea and knows Real will need to adapt to what he calls a 'complete' Blues side.

"Chelsea is a very complete team," added the Frenchman.

"They have players of different qualities. The important thing is that we adapt well to what we are going to face.

'They have the ability to play with the block higher or further back. And they can create danger at any moment. The best thing is to defend together."

