Eden Hazard's Chelsea wish comes true after Real Madrid reach Champions League semi-finals

Eden Hazard's hopes of returning to England to face Chelsea with Real Madrid have come true.

The 30-year-old left in the summer of 2019 for his dream transfer to Real, ending a seven year stay at the club.

Hazard will come up against his former side in the Champions League semi-finals this season after Chelsea and Real Madrid were drawn against each other in the last four.

The two sides meet for the first time since 1998 after Chelsea progressed past Porto in the last round with a 2-1 aggregate win. Real knocked Liverpool out to put them two games away from the final in Istanbul next month.

Hazard will, reportedly, be fit and will return to the side in time to face Chelsea and his wishes of wanting to face Chelsea have materialised after he penned an emotional message following his Blues departure.

Hazard said back in 2019: "Chelsea and especially Chelsea fans will always be special to me and next I will look for your results first. I hope that we are drawn against each other in the Champions League next season and every season so we can meet again."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

His teammate, and former Blue, Thibaut Courtois is also relishing returning to Stamford Bridge.

"It will be very nice to see a lot of familiar faces and I wish there was public at Stamford Bridge because there was a lot of happy moments I had there," said Courtois.

"I’m really happy to play them, but only one can be in the final and I hope it’s Real Madrid."

The dates and times have been confirmed for semi-final tie - they can be found here.



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube