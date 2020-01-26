Chelsea target Edinson Cavani pulled from PSG matchday squad with transfer situation 'not clear'

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani this month after boss Thomas Tuchel removed the striker from his matchday squad.

Ahead of their Ligue 1 clash away to LOSC Lille on Sunday, Thomas Tuchel confirmed Edinson Cavani would be left out of the squad.

With less than a week to go until the window closes, the Uruguayan is looking to leave the Parc Des Princes after a handing in a transfer request earlier this month.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard was left frustrated despite Chelsea advancing in the Emirates FA Cup.

----------

Tuchel responded to the transfer situation, and revealed why he has opted to make Cavani unavailable for the league match this weekend.

"Edi, this has been going on for a longer time now," Thomas Tuchel said on the transfer saga.

"He is no longer injured. We decided that he was not available because the situation is not clear."

Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with a move to bring the 32-year-old to the Premier League, whilst Atletico Madrid are also keen.

----------

Frank Lampard is eager to bring in a striker after Tammy Abraham's recent injury, and with Olivier Giroud likely to leave Stamford Bridge this month - which would leave the Blues with just one fit recognised centre-forward in Michy Batshuayi.

"The other part is how we move forward as a club by bringing in players," Lampard said after the 2-1 win in the FA Cup against Hull. "We lost ground last summer so we need it now for the short-term to push for this top four. I have a strong feeling about where we can improve personnel-wise to take us forward so for me it’s clear.

"I’m the manager of the club so I have to be honest and truthful when I speak for myself and for the club. When you’ve missed a window, recruitment is of course important and it feels very important now. It’s something we’re working on and we have to get it right."

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube