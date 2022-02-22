Edouard Mendy Agrees With Thomas Tuchel on Fatigue Affecting Chelsea Performances

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has agreed with manager Thomas Tuchel that fatigue has played a huge role in their side's recent performances.

The European champions recently beat Palmeiras 2-1 in the Club World Cup final, before scraping a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on the weekend in two below average performances for the west London side.

IMAGO / Action Plus

When asked about the club's recent performances, Tuchel blamed his squad's lacklustre energy on fatigue thanks to their hectic fixture schedule.

Chelsea had a hectic January where they faced Manchester City and Liverpool, as well as Tottenham on three separate occasions, after which they had to travel to Abu Dhabi to take part in the Club World Cup, before returning and beginning their Champions League knockout campaign this week.

In his press conference ahead of Tuesday's clash with Lille, Mendy revealed he agrees with his manager on fatigue being an issue in recent weeks.

“I think the manager is right about it, yes we had a lot of games in the recent weeks," the Blues goalkeeper told the press.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

"I wasn’t here but the manager gave some days off to the players to try to escape the pressure, to be a little bit fresh mentally.

"I think he did well, the players did well. If you look at the result, of course we have many injuries, Covid cases.

"We are still winning, performing and of course it’s difficult. It’s a tough period for teams playing in several competitions.

"We are together, we stay together even if things are going tough. We still winning and are in many competitions.”

