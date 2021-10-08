Edouard Mendy Among Nominees for 2021 Yashin Trophy Award

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been nominated for the 2021 Yashin Trophy award, it has been confirmed.

The 29-year-old has been a revelation for the Blues since his switch from Rennes last summer. In his first season, he won the Champions League with the Blues, playing an instrumental part in between the sticks.

In 2021, Mendy has played 34 games in the Premier League and Champions League combined, keeping 19 clean sheets. It has seen him pick up the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Season award.

Now his performances have been recognised further after on Friday it was confirmed the Senegalese would be among the nominees on the shortlist for the Best Goalkeeper in the World award.

He was joined by Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ederson, Kasper Schmeichel, Thibaut Courtois, Keylor Navas, Emiliano Martinez, Manuel Neuer, Jan Oblak and Samir Handanovic on the shortlist.

Mendy reacted to the award nomination, taking to Instagram shortly after it was announced by France Football.

He wrote: "I am very proud and honored to be part of the 10 nominees for the Yachine Trophy. We won a lot of titles this year, it makes this season special…

"It is for me an additional motivation to do even more and keep on working hard to maintain such a high level of performance with Chelsea and my national Senegalese team.

"Thank you everyone for your messages and support."

