November 29, 2021
Edouard Mendy: Winning Yashin Trophy Would Be a Proud Moment

Author:

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is confident he can claim the 2021 Yashin Trophy award. 

He is one of ten nominees up for the award which is for the best goalkeeper. 

Ederson, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Kasper Schmeichel, Thibaut Courtois, Keylor Navas, Emiliano Martinez, Manuel Neuer, Jan Oblak and Samir Handanovic are the other nine goalkeepers in contention for the award.

imago1008341377h

Mendy claimed the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year earlier this year following his stellar performances during Chelsea's Champions League winning season. He registered a join-record nine clean sheets on their road to European glory.

The awards ceremony takes place on Monday night in Paris at the Ballon d'Or awards, which Mendy did not make (the 30-man shortlist). 

But the 29-year-old is confident he has a good chance of winning the goalkeeper award which would cap off a fine year for the Blues star.

What Edouard Mendy said

Read More

Speaking to BBC Sport Africa ahead of the awards ceremony, the Chelsea goalkeeper said: "Of course I think I can win it.

imago1008119078h

"(If I do win it) I think it would be something I would have deserved. It's something I have worked hard to get, so it would be a great pride given my journey."

He added: "A few years ago, I was unemployed, without a club and today I find myself named among the best goalkeepers in the world,

"It's something really positive. It shows me that I'm on the right path and in a good place to win titles and be the best in the world."

More Chelsea Coverage

