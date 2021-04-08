Edouard Mendy & Ben Chilwell included in Champions League Team of the Week following Porto win

Chelsea duo Edouard Mendy and Ben Chilwell have had their performances during their 2-0 win over FC Porto in the Champions League recognised by WhoScored.

Thomas Tuchel's men took the advantage heading into the second leg of the quarter-final tie against the Portuguese side on Wednesday night. A first-half strike from Mason Mount was doubled in the 85th minute by Ben Chilwell to put the Blues in the driving seat.

And Chilwell was rewarded for his goal after he was included in WhoScored's Champions League Team of the Week with a rating of 8.34.

Mendy was also included in the XI after he kept his seventh clean sheet in the competition this season to ensure Chelsea kept their two goal advantage. He was handed an 8.25 rating.

They will return to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan next Tuesday for the second leg, looking to complete the job to progress into the Champions League semi-finals where they could face either Real Madrid or Liverpool.

"It's only half time [of the tie] and we experienced what can happen in football last Saturday," said Tuchel post-match. "I feel a good atmosphere in the dressing room. We are happy but not too happy, excited but not too excited.

"We made a few good attacks and got two good goals today. It was hard for us to create touches in the box, find the right rhythm for a long time.

"Overall we escaped with a very, very good result. But it's the quarter-finals and we have to keep on going, it will be necessary for another top performance and top mentality next Tuesday."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube