Edouard Mendy & Cesar Azpilicueta Included in Most In-Form XI Across Europe's Top Five Leagues

Edouard Mendy and Cesar Azpilicueta have both been included in WhoScored's most in-form XI across Europe's top five leagues this season so far.

The Chelsea duo have been key members of the Chelsea backline this season and have been named in the most in-form XI, joining other big players from other European leagues.

Azpilicueta was handed an average rating of 7.34 this season, while Mendy earned a rating of just lower with 7.23.

The statistics by WhoScored are calculated from a six-game period in chronological order with most recent appearances carrying greater significance in the awarding of ratings.

Mendy has kept four clean sheets so far this season in all competitions, which has seen the Blues climb to the top of the Premier League table.

Last month, Tuchel heaped praise on Azpilicueta who is also the Chelsea captain.

"It's crazy. How can you be such a nice guy but at the same time be a leader and have so many games? It's nice that this is it, you can be that and be that. Maybe it's because you're such a nice guy. I believe it like this.

"It's a pure pleasure to be his coach. Azpi is so focused, honest, a sports guy and such a competitor. He is so open and focused on his best performances everyday. What you see on a match day is what I see everyday.

"He lives his role. He is maybe not the leader that you would sometimes expect from outside or in general that we as people expect leaders to be - loud and extroverted. He is not."

