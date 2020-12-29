Edouard Mendy: Chelsea deserved to beat Aston Villa after improved performance

Edouard Mendy believes Chelsea showed signs of improvement against Aston Villa despite having to settle for a point against Dean Smith's side.

Olivier Giroud's first-half header saw Chelsea take the lead on Monday in the Premier League, but Frank Lampard's side were pegged back to be held 1-1 at Stamford Bridge.

However, it was an improved display from the Blues following their 3-1 defeat on Boxing Day to Arsenal and Mendy says Chelsea deserved all three points against Villa.

"It was a difficult game because Aston Villa are a good team but I think it was better than Arsenal and West Ham," said Mendy.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

"I think we played good and we deserved to win."

Chelsea made six changes as Lampard looked to freshen the side up and it saw a new partnership in defence with Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger coming into the side.

READ MORE: Frank Lampard provides Reece James injury update

Mendy is used to Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma, both French speakers, at the back however said it wasn't an issue having to speak in English instead of French to the Chelsea duo.

"No, it’s not different because I already speak in England at the training ground and in the game because I’ve already played with Toni and Christensen. So it’s easy for me to switch to English."

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Mendy also commented on the Blues' belief and says Chelsea showed they still back themselves.

"Yes, I think it was really important to show another thing and I think we are in a good way," added Mendy. "But we have to keep working and believe in ourselves."



Chelsea are next due to face Manchester City on Sunday, but the game is in doubt to a coronavirus outbreak in Pep Guardiola's squad.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube