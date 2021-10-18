Edouard Mendy: Chelsea Need to Build on Momentum Against Malmo

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has demanded that his side build on their momentum by securing a victory against Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Swedish side have lost both of their games whilst Chelsea sit on three points in Group H.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Mendy has demanded that his side build on their momentum following a victory at Brentford.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Chelsea won 1-0 in the London derby thanks to a Ben Chilwell goal and will be looking to push forward, using it to boost their confidence in the Champions League.

When asked about the victory, Mendy said: ‘It was very hard. There was so much intensity in the game, and a great atmosphere. We had to suffer and we suffered together. We passed the hurdle together.

"It’s a positive and now we need to build on this momentum in the Champions League.’

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The Blues host Malmo on matchday three of the Champions League, having beaten Zenit 1-0 on the opening day before falling to a 1-0 loss in Turin against Juventus, who top the group as things stand.

A win could see Chelsea move back into second as they look to defend their Champions League title this season.

