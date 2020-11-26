SI.com
Edouard Mendy: Chelsea want to keep good run going against Spurs

Matt Debono

Edouard Mendy says Chelsea are looking to keep their unbeaten run going against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. 

Frank Lampard's side 'welcome' Jose Mourinho and Spurs to west London in the Premier League in a top of the table clash. 

Chelsea currently sit third and Spurs are sat at the top of the table heading into the London derby, 

But the Blues are in a fine run of form. Ten games unbeaten in all competitions, with their last defeat coming against Spurs back in September on penalties in the Carabao Cup. 

Mendy has been a big part of the Blues' rich vein of form, keeping six clean sheets in his last eight games. 

After securing a spot in the last-16 of the Champions League on Tuesday against his former club Rennes, Mendy is already focusing on Spurs. 

"The objective now is to do a good match against Tottenham on Sunday," Mendy told the official Chelsea website. 

"I don’t think beyond that. We want to keep the good run we have had going, and to do that we need to maintain those high levels in training and in the match itself."

Chelsea's full December fixture list has been confirmed

Frank Lampard and Chelsea have had their December fixture schedule confirmed after the latest round of Premier League broadcast selections were revealed.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 'definitely' interested in Lionel Messi should he leave Barcelona

Chelsea would be interested in signing Lionel Messi if he were to leave Barcelona next summer, according to Spanish expert Guillem Balague.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday 29 November and it will be refereed by Paul Tierney at Stamford Bridge,

Matt Debono

Comment: Mason Mount has no outstanding weaknesses

Mason Mount is just 21-years of age. Like Harry Kane, Mount has established himself as one of the nations best young players.

Ethan Gardner

Chelsea stars pay tributes to 1986 World Cup winner Diego Maradona who dies aged 60

Footballing icon Diego Armando Maradona has passed away at the age of 60.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea plotting move to land young centre-back next summer

Chelsea are already making transfer plans with Frank Lampard's side eyeing a new central defender.

Matt Debono

Jose Mourinho 'not going to complain' about Chelsea getting two days extra rest ahead of London derby

Jose Mourinho says he isn't going to complain about Chelsea getting two extra days rest to Tottenham ahead of the London derby on Sunday.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard defends 'outstanding' Mason Mount after negative talk

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says negative talk regarding Mason Mount needs to go away.

Matt Debono

Tottenham injury news: Toby Alderweireld will miss Chelsea clash

Chelsea have been handed an injury boost ahead of Sunday's London derby against Tottenham Hotspur with defender Toby Alderweireld out through injury.

Matt Debono

Confirmed: How to pronounce Edouard Mendy's name

Chelsea signed Edouard Mendy from Rennes this summer but many have had trouble pronouncing the goalkeeper's name.

Matt Debono