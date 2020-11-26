Edouard Mendy: Chelsea want to keep good run going against Spurs

Edouard Mendy says Chelsea are looking to keep their unbeaten run going against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Frank Lampard's side 'welcome' Jose Mourinho and Spurs to west London in the Premier League in a top of the table clash.

Chelsea currently sit third and Spurs are sat at the top of the table heading into the London derby,

But the Blues are in a fine run of form. Ten games unbeaten in all competitions, with their last defeat coming against Spurs back in September on penalties in the Carabao Cup.

Mendy has been a big part of the Blues' rich vein of form, keeping six clean sheets in his last eight games.

After securing a spot in the last-16 of the Champions League on Tuesday against his former club Rennes, Mendy is already focusing on Spurs.

"The objective now is to do a good match against Tottenham on Sunday," Mendy told the official Chelsea website.

"I don’t think beyond that. We want to keep the good run we have had going, and to do that we need to maintain those high levels in training and in the match itself."

