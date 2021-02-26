Edouard Mendy delivers verdict on Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel & previews Man Utd clash

Edouard Mendy has acknowledged the important of Chelsea's clash against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

Chelsea host the Red Devils in west London sitting six points off their top four rivals ahead of the weekend's clash.

Yet to be beaten under Thomas Tuchel, the Blues are on an upward curve and will be looking to reduce the gap once again to the top four.

It has been eight games since Tuchel took over, winning six of those matches, conceding just one goal to another team with the other being an own goal.

Blues shot-stopper Mendy has praised the impact of the German boss since his appointment.

"The coach gives confidence to all the players," Mendy told the official Chelsea website. "We know what he wants so when we are on the pitch, we have to show why he has chosen us.

"He is very expressive and he shows when he likes something. When you do well on the pitch, every day at training and in the games, he pushes you. He stays positive but he also shows his determination, which is good for me and the team."

If Chelsea can secure victory on Sunday at Stamford Bridge, they will close the gap to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's to just three points.

And Mendy knows the magnitude of the game awaiting his side.

He added: "It is a very tough game. We remember the first game and it was very tough because they play very well.

"We play now at Stamford Bridge so we have to show that we want to win because it’s a really important game for the league."

