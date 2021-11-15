Skip to main content
    November 15, 2021
    Edouard Mendy Discusses Comparisons Between Frank Lampard & Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea

    Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has spoken on Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel, when asked about the differences and similarities between the two.

    Lampard signed Mendy for Chelsea last summer, swooping in to bring him to Stamford Bridge from Rennes, and the club have not looked back since.

    Speaking to El Match TV via London World, Mendy took questions about Lampard in comparison with current boss Tuchel.

    When asked about the pair, the Senegal international said "There is no comparison between Lampard and Tuchel.

    "Lampard was delighted I had joined Chelsea, and assured me that I would be an influential factor with the team and that helped me give my best.

    “Each coach has his own philosophy and we have to benefit from everyone.”

    Mendy has been in fine form since signing for Chelsea and was nominated for the Yachine Award.

    However, the shot-stopper missed out on a Ballon d'Or nomination, much to the surprise of the footballing world.

    His fantastic performances have seen Tuchel's side top the Premier League going into the November international break, conceding just four goals so far this season.

    He will be hoping to keep up his fine form as he looks to add a Premier League medal to his collection this season.

    Edouard Mendy Discusses Comparisons Between Frank Lampard & Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea

