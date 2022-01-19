Skip to main content
Edouard Mendy Insists 'Still Room for Improvement' Despite Goalkeeping Accolade

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy still want to improve despite winning The Best FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year award for 2021.

The 28-year-old was the recipient of the award at the FIFA awards ceremony on Monday night in Zurich which capped off a fine 2021 for the Senegalese national. 

Mendy hailed the special moment as he reflected on a proud moment for himself on behalf of Africa.

"It is a very special moment for me, and for my family," said Mendy after winning the award, as quoted by the official Chelsea website.

'It is something that is historic because it is the first time an African goalkeeper has won this award, so I really have a feeling of pride, on behalf of Senegal but also on behalf of Africa. I hope that over the years, other goalkeepers like me will continue to write their name into the pages of world football.

'It makes me happy, and it pushes me to keep going. I just try to do my best, to work hard every day, to perform with my team at the club and with the national team."

Read More

imago1008938281h

But Mendy, who is currently away with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, knows he can still improve.

He added: "I think there is always room for improvement if you want to learn.

"Today, I still want to learn, I still have a thirst for trophies. We have a very good group at Chelsea, it's a very good club, where we can do very good things.

"Every day I'm at Chelsea I listen to the goalkeeping coaches, James Russell and Hilario. I listen to the head coach, Thomas Tuchel, who has a very interesting philosophy and vision of football. So I'm progressing every day, I don't feel like I've reached my limit. I know I can still contribute to my club and my national team, and that's what I'm going to do."

