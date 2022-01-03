Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Edouard Mendy Flies to AFCON With Senegal After Sadio Mane Claim

Author:

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has flown to Senegal with Sadio Mane after the latter's controversial challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta on Sunday evening. 

The duo will compete for their country in this year's African Cup of Nations, with the two players missing around four weeks of competitive action for their respective clubs. 

Mane was the subject of controversy against the Blues as he elbowed Azpilicueta in the opening seconds of the game, but did not receive a red card for the challenge. 

Speaking to RMC Sport, via Julien Laurens, Mendy gave his thoughts on his fellow Senegalese international's actions at Stamford Bridge.

“Sadio is my brother, my compatriot. But he should not have stayed on the pitch after one minute.”

Just minutes after making the controversial challenge, Mane opened the scoring for Liverpool before Mohamed Salah doubled their lead. However, Chelsea fought back to make it 2-2 thanks to goals from Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic.

Read More

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel and captain Azpilicueta also commented on the incident, with the German manager saying: "I love the player. You look at the game in Liverpool, the same referee was quick to give us a red card. It kills the game. Would it have killed the game if a player gets a red after 20 seconds? Yes, but it's a red card.

imago1008930903h

"It's a red card. If you push the elbow into the face of somebody else, it's a red card. If you don't get it checked, we end up in the same discussions like the last game where we don't check handballs, penalties..."

Azpilicueta added: "It's a clear red. I don't mind if it's 5 seconds into the game. It's a red. I don't understand. The first action is a clear red card. We are getting these decisions against us which could change the game.

"We are seeing jokes of penalties. Dangerous actions, but no actions. There are few games where the referee comes softer, then it comes opposite. I don't know what happens, we don't see consistency. It's disappointing."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008938269h
News

Edouard Mendy Flies to AFCON With Senegal After Sadio Mane Claim

39 seconds ago
imago1008334078h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Told What They Need to Do to Sign Everton's Lucas Digne

30 minutes ago
imago1008938377h
News

Trevoh Chalobah Suffers Another Hamstring Injury After Substitution Against Liverpool

1 hour ago
imago1008207049h
News

Why Chelsea's Champions League Last-16 Second Leg vs LOSC Lille Could Be Moved to Neutral Venue

1 hour ago
imago1008893966h (1)
News

'He Will Stay Our Player' - Thomas Tuchel Confirms Romelu Lukaku Will Stay at Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1008670546h
Transfer News

Report: PSG Eyeing Shock Move For Chelsea Youngster Conor Gallagher

5 hours ago
imago1008930800h
News

'We Have Too Many Draws' - Thomas Tuchel Concerned Over Chelsea's Form

6 hours ago
imago1008930177h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Christian Pulisic Still Has 'Room for Improvement' at Chelsea

13 hours ago