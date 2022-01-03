Edouard Mendy Flies to AFCON With Senegal After Sadio Mane Claim

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has flown to Senegal with Sadio Mane after the latter's controversial challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta on Sunday evening.

The duo will compete for their country in this year's African Cup of Nations, with the two players missing around four weeks of competitive action for their respective clubs.

Mane was the subject of controversy against the Blues as he elbowed Azpilicueta in the opening seconds of the game, but did not receive a red card for the challenge.

Speaking to RMC Sport, via Julien Laurens, Mendy gave his thoughts on his fellow Senegalese international's actions at Stamford Bridge.

“Sadio is my brother, my compatriot. But he should not have stayed on the pitch after one minute.”

Just minutes after making the controversial challenge, Mane opened the scoring for Liverpool before Mohamed Salah doubled their lead. However, Chelsea fought back to make it 2-2 thanks to goals from Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel and captain Azpilicueta also commented on the incident, with the German manager saying: "I love the player. You look at the game in Liverpool, the same referee was quick to give us a red card. It kills the game. Would it have killed the game if a player gets a red after 20 seconds? Yes, but it's a red card.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"It's a red card. If you push the elbow into the face of somebody else, it's a red card. If you don't get it checked, we end up in the same discussions like the last game where we don't check handballs, penalties..."

Azpilicueta added: "It's a clear red. I don't mind if it's 5 seconds into the game. It's a red. I don't understand. The first action is a clear red card. We are getting these decisions against us which could change the game.

"We are seeing jokes of penalties. Dangerous actions, but no actions. There are few games where the referee comes softer, then it comes opposite. I don't know what happens, we don't see consistency. It's disappointing."

