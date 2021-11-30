Edouard Mendy Hails 'Incredible Achievement' After Finishing Runner-Up for Yashin Trophy Award

Edouard Mendy has delivered his delight at finishing second for the 2021 Yashin Trophy award.

The 29-year-old was beaten to the award by Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was named in the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or award also.

Mendy, despite winning the Champions League and making a joint-record nine clean sheets in Europe, was surprisingly not nominated for the prestigious award.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

On Monday evening, Mendy watched the ceremony from Stamford Bridge as he saw himself come second for the Yashin Trophy on a successful night for the club.

"It is an incredible achievement for me and I am really proud to be in Chelsea and to be part of the club," reacted Mendy to the official Chelsea website.

"We did an excellent job last year and we continue this year. Hopefully everything will continue well. See you next year!

"For football, 2021 is the best year of my life because it was an amazing season, we won the biggest title in Europe in my first year in a big club. It's my best year at the moment but I hope the next years will be better or the same."

Chelsea were crowned Club of the Year after having 11 nominees across all of the awards on the night.

