Edouard Mendy 'Happy & Proud' for Chelsea & Senegal Success

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has admitted he is happy and proud of his recent success with his club and country Senegal after lifting trophies in the past month.

The 29-year-old lifted the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal for the first time in their history before joining up with Chelsea in Abu Dhabi to win the Club World Cup.

Speaking on his recent success before Chelsea face LOSC Lille in the Champions League, Mendy discussed his pride.

“A lot of good things happened in the last days and last weeks," He said. "Obviously, I am really happy and proud for my success in the national team and also in Chelsea but I don’t have time to celebrate because we have a lot of big games this week and the coming weeks.

"I am just focused on the next game and I will have time to celebrate at the end of the season.”

The world class goalkeeper continued to express his excitement for the upcoming games as he looks to add even more silverware to his impressive collection.

“Of course it’s an important week but when you play for Chelsea you play for this kind of week with a final and big games.

"We focus on ourselves, what we do well for this season and we just focus. We don’t need to do something new, just stay and rely on our work and our game.” he said.

Chelsea are unlikely to overcome the deficit and beat Manchester City to Premier League glory but the Blues are looking to retain their Champions League crown and add a domestic cup to their collection before the end of the season.

