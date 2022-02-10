Edouard Mendy Happy to Join Chelsea Squad Early From AFCON Ahead of Club World Cup Final

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has admitted that he is happy to join up with his teammates in Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup final just days after winning the African Cup of Nations with Senegal.

The 29-year-old lifted the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday and arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Speaking exclusively to Chelsea's official website, Mendy revealed his emotions upon his return.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

He said: "I feel really good, I'm super happy. First, to be back with one more trophy and to join the team for the big tournament we have.

"I'm super good, really happy to see all of you and prepare to be ready for the game on Saturday."

It is unclear as to whether Mendy will return straight back into the starting line-up for Saturday's final against Palmeiras.

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been in fine form in the past month, deputising for Mendy as he was at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Zsolt Low revealed that they will wait for the opinion of Thomas Tuchel before deciding who will start in the final.

"In the next days we have to decide who plays the final. We're waiting for Thomas' opinion and the goalkeeping coaches before we take the decision for the final," he revealed.

It would be harsh to drop the Spanish goalkeeping record signing for the final but Mendy is Chelsea's number one and has been since his arrival from Rennes last summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube