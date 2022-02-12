Edouard Mendy Heaps Praise on Kepa Arrizabalaga Ahead of Club World Cup Final

Chelsea's Africa Cup of Nations winning goalkepeer Edouard Mendy has heaped praise on Kepa Arrizabalaga for his performances during the Senegal international's absence over the last month.

The 29-year-old lifted the Africa Cup of Nations with his country, during which time Kepa put in several impressive displays in between the Chelsea sticks.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Mendy hailed the performances of his teammate.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "He did a fantastic job when I was at the Africa Cup of Nations, even before. We all know how good he is and this is why you play for Chelsea. You are the best player in every position.

"You have to be ready, to fight for your place. Yes, we work really well with Marcus also and the goalkeeper coach, Hilario. I think it's very good teamwork. The team is most important."

Kepa was fantastic against Al Hilal in the semi-final of the Club World Cup, producing a string of impressive saves to keep the Blues ahead as they progressed to the final.

IMAGO / PA Images

This led to praise from fellow Chelsea and Spain teammate Cesar Azpilicueta.

He said: "It's not easy to become the most expensive goalkeeper. He went through tough moments but Thomas (Tuchel) has given him confidence and he's started to be really important for the team.

"The attitude towards Edou, Marcus and Hilario is fantastic. We've seen how important they are regardless of who plays. I see only the work Kepa has been doing in every session even if not playing. He's always been ready for the team and see how the stiuation is with our keepers."

It remains to be seen as to who will be trusted in goal for the final but Chelsea have two of the world's best at their disposal.

