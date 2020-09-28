Frank Lampard says the early signs are positive regarding Chelsea's new goalkeeper signing Edouard Mendy.

The 28-year-old completed his switch from Stade Rennais last week to west London after signing a five-year-deal, in a deal worth £22 million.

Mendy has been training with the rest of the squad, and even Blues legend Petr Cech, as he gets used to his surroundings.

Although West Brom came too early for Mendy, Lampard confirmed he will be in the squad to face Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, however didn't confirm whether he would start in north London.

Lampard spoke of the Senegalese international and was full of praise following his arrival at the club.

"All the early signs are very positive," said Lampard. "Interactions as a man, and on the training pitch. He has settled in very well in those few days [of being at the club] and he’s been made to feel welcome.



"It's competition, he's a good goalkeeper we know that, we know a lot about him and we will see how we go."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube