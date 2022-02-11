Skip to main content
Edouard Mendy 'Just Happy to Be at Chelsea' Following AFCON Triumph

Edouard Mendy has admitted he is 'just happy to be at Chelsea' following his return to the squad after winning the Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal defeated Egypt in the final thanks to the Blues shotstopper saving a penalty to win his country their first AFCON title.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand App upon his return, Mendy revealed that he is happy to be at the club.

imago1008938281h

He said: "I'm honestly just happy to be a Chelsea player. I play in the best team in the world, the best fans. I would like to say thank you to our fans for the messages, the videos. It's incredible. So happy, grateful to receive this love.

Read More

"I have to show, to win with my teammates. I am so, so happy." 

The goalkeeper could come straight back into the team for the Club World Cup final and add another trophy to his impressive collection over the past year.

Mendy lifted the UEFA Champions League and Super Cup with Chelsea before cleaning up with several individual awards too.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has stepped up in his absence and was arguably the Man of the Match in the UEFA Super Cup semi-final, despite Mateo Kovacic being handed the FIFA award.

Chelsea now have two world class goalkeepers who are both happy to be at the club, competing for top trophies in every competition as Thomas Tuchel forms his highly competitive side to challenge the likes of Manchester City.

