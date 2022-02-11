'You Fight for the Title' - Edouard Mendy Looks Ahead to Club World Cup Final

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is looking ahead to his side's Club World Cup final against Palmeiras on Saturday.

The Blues man has recently been on international duty with Senegal, with the 29-year-old having a helping hand in their final victory against Egypt to win the African Cup of Nations for the first time.

He has now returned to the squad and could start in goal for Chelsea for the first time since the beginning of January.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website ahead of the match, Mendy spoke on the excitement involved in potentially winning another trophy for the Blues.

"Exciting time. This is why everybody wants to play for Chelsea, you could play this kind of game with a lot of adrenaline. You fight for the title.



"It's an incredible month. We have to be ready for the final on Saturday then focus on the Premier League and Carabao Cup."

Chelsea reached the final of the Club World Cup thanks to their 1-0 semi-final win over Al Hilal on Wednesday, with Romelu Lukaku scoring the only goal of the game.

Assistant coach Zsolt Low also spoke to the media ahead of the game, via Football.London, and commented on the situation regarding who will start in goal in Saturday evening's final.

"We're very happy with both goalkeepers. It's a comfortable situation to have both goalkeepers like this. Now Edou is back he is fresh, we have to take the decision tonight.

"We talk to Thomas about it. Final decision will be some hours before the game but if we decide for one or the other the one on the bench has nothing to be worried or sad about.

"Both goalkeepers had a big performance in last weeks. This is why it's a question just for this game. Tonight or latest tomorrow."

