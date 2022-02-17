Skip to main content
Edouard Mendy: Making Chelsea History Means 'So Much' But There is No Time to Celebrate

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has revealed how much it means to him to be making history at the club with titles won during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old was part of the Blues squad that lifted the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time in their history.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Mendy opened up on how he feels to have made history at the club.

imago1009634748h

The Senegal international arrived last season and has rapidly become one of the best players in world football, contributing massively to Chelsea's UEFA Champions League success last season. 

Alongside lifting the Champions League, Mendy has also won the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup, as well as lifting the Africa Cup of Nations with his country Senegal after saving a penalty in the final.

Read More

Speaking on the trophies won during his time at Chelsea, Mendy said: "I feel so lucky and it’s hard to describe these amazing feelings. 

imago1008938281h

"To have won trophies with Chelsea and the national team, it is a great feeling and means so much to make history like this."

However, the goalkeeper will not allow himself to celebrate just yet as he wants to win even more, as Chelsea have a Carabao Cup final on the horizon against Liverpool at the end of the month.

"I can’t celebrate too much though because in 10 days or so we have another final in the Carabao Cup that we want to win!" he continued.

imago1008940057h (1)
