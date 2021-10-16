    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    Report: Edouard Mendy 'Even More Settled' at Chelsea After Family's Latest Decision

    Author:

    Edouard Mendy is feeling 'even more settled' at Chelsea and in England, according to reports, because his family have now joined him in the UK. 

    The 29-year-old joined from Rennes last summer and made the move to England, however he came alone as his partner and two children remained in France on a temporary basis. 

    Mendy's performances on the pitch haven't been affected. He has been crucial to Chelsea's improved defensive record, which saw the Blues win the Champions League in his first season at the club. 

    sipa_34332478

    But it hasn't been easy for the Senegalese to settle into his new life in England, particularly in a time of Covid-19 and many restrictions being put in place. 

    However, his family have now moved to England, reuniting with Mendy and the Athletic now report it has made the Chelsea goalkeeper 'feel even more settled'.

    Mendy has been rewarded for his performances for Thomas Tuchel's side this year. He was nominated for the 2021 Yashin Award, as well as winning the UEFA Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award too. 

    sipa_35376200 (3)

    He has already kept four clean sheets this term in nine appearances in all competitions, and should Chelsea go onto challenge for more trophies this season, Mendy will be needed as his top level for Tuchel's side to achieve more silverware.

    sipa_34759533 (3)
    Report: Edouard Mendy 'Even More Settled' at Chelsea After Family's Latest Decision

