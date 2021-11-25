Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Publish date:

Edouard Mendy Nominated for 2021 Best Goalkeeper of the Year Award

Author:

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has received a nomination for another prestigious goalkeeping award. 

The Blues 'keeper only joined the west London side last summer from Rennes but has already had a huge influence in between the sticks for his team. 

He was crucial on Chelsea's road to success in the Champions League last season, keeping nine clean sheets from a possible 12 games throughout the competition. 

imago1008216755h

In an announcement from the Globe Soccer Awards' official account on Twitter, Mendy has been nominated for the Best Goalkeeper of the Year Award.

He has been named on a prestigious shortlist for the honour, alongside the likes of Ederson, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Jan Oblak, who have also had very successful years for their respective clubs and countries.

This announcement comes just a few weeks after he was also nominated for the Lev Yashin award, with the Senegal international clearly being held in high regard in the world of football.

Read More

Mendy has already won an individual award this season as he picked up the trophy for UEFA's Goalkeeper of the Year earlier in the season.

imago1007435525h

Since joining the Blues in 2020, he has featured 61 times for Chelsea and has been able to keep an impressive total of 36 clean sheets.

So far this season he has made 17 appearances in between the sticks for Thomas Tuchel's side, conceding just six goals in all competitions.

His performances on the pitch for Chelsea have helped guide them to the top of the Premier League table, as well as securing qualification for the Champions League knockout stages.

More Chelsea Coverage

imago1008116770h
