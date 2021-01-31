Edouard Mendy on Chelsea idols growing up and adjusting to life in London

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy named his favourite players who represented the club when he was growing up, and revealed how he settled to life in a new city.

Mendy, 28, has been an impactful signing since his move to Stamford Bridge from Rennes in late September, having kept 13 clean sheets across competitions so far this campaign.

"When I was a little boy, I watched Chelsea, Marseille and Real Madrid. I watched a lot of the Chelsea games when Michael Essien and Didier Drogba played for the club. For me, this team was the best in the history of this club," said Mendy, in an interview with Chelsea prior to Sunday's 2-0 win over Burnley.

"Everybody knows [Petr] Cech is a legend, he’s a very good goalkeeper, so I watched a lot of his games. I liked [Edwin] Van Der Sar as well.

"As for outfield players, Didier Drogba, and Steven Gerrard as well, Michael Essien. I liked Louis Saha, when he played for Manchester United and, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo."

The Senegalese went on to reveal how he made the transition from Rennes to London and how his family helped him cope with a new culture, language and country.

"Because firstly I think I play in a good team. We did well at the start and I always worked to come here, so I think my attributes are good for this league [Premier League] and help me to perform when I play," added Mendy.

"The weather is the same for me because I played for Rennes [in Ligue 1] and I was born in Le Havre [commune in France], which is just next to England. So the weather is the same for me.

"I like this culture [English], that is why I came here a lot of times and I like to live here, to spend my time in London. I hope soon I can see the city better.

"I spend my time with my family, with my wife, my two little boys and my sister. She gives me English lessons. She’s a very good teacher, she’s helped me a lot, and her husband as well."

