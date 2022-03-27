Edouard Mendy on His Save in Chelsea's Champions League Clash With Real Madrid Last Season

Edouard Mendy has spoken about his fantastic save against a Karim Benzema shot last season when Chelsea faced Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Champions League.

The Blues ended up beating their Spanish opposition 3-1 on aggregate after a second leg 2-0 win sealed their place in the final of the competition.

Chelsea then went on to beat Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 1-0 in the final in Porto, to lift the trophy for the second time in their history.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app, Mendy discussed one of his miraculous saves against Benzema's right footed shot from just outside the box.

"Even in this situation I could see Thiago (Silva's) position helped me a lot. For Benzema it is really hard to go on my right because Thiago covered this side."

Silva had covered the potential near post angle shot covered, meaning Benzema's only option was to curl a shot inside the far post which he attempted to do.

Mendy, however, was on guard to reach out and palm the shot wide of the goal.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The Senegalese international then went on to discuss a save with his legs he made against Norwich earlier this season.

"This was a really good feeling! You know when the situation started, you could feel I was under pressure and also in this situation, we talk about it after.

"I had to move on the left side to receive the ball (from Chelsea teammates). So it's a 50/50!

"I try to put the player on my side and give the time to the defender to recover and protect the goal."



