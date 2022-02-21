Edouard Mendy on Why He Believes He Was Snubbed for Ballon D'or

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy has opened up on why he believes he was snubbed in last year's Ballon D'or voting.

The 29-year-old was arguably the best goalkeeper in the world last season but was not nominted for the individual award.

Speaking to Mail Sport, Mendy has opened up on the rejection and revealed that he believes his nationality may have played a part.

IMAGO / PA Images

The shot stopper lifted the UEFA Champions League in his first season at Stamford Bridge, putting in several impressive displays for Thomas Tuchel's side as he displaced Kepa Arrizabalaga as the number one.

However, despite a fantastic season, Mendy was snubbed from the Ballon D'or nomination list.

Speaking on the reasons why, Mendy has opened up and believes his African heritage could have done him a disservice.

IMAGO / PA Images

What Edouard Mendy said

"The best response was to stay the course on the pitch to show that my name deserved to be in the top 30.

"I think being African did me a disservice because I didn't play in any international competitions last year."

The goalkeeper lifted the Africa Cup of Nations with his side in February, making history as the first Senegal team to do so.

Mendy saved a penalty in the shootout against Egypt, cementing his place in history and the fact that he has lifted a national trophy could see him find himself in the Ballon D'or nominees this season if his impressive performances continue.

