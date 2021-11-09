Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Edouard Mendy Opens Up on Ballon d'Or Snub & Makes Admission Regarding International Allegiance

    Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has discussed the decision not to nominate him for the Ballon d'Or and believes that if he played for France instead of Senegal, he may have been up for the award.

    Several Chelsea players were nominated for the award but Mendy was excluded despite being voted as the best goalkeeper in Europe last season.

    Speaking to Canal Plus via Mail Sport, Mendy has opened up in an honest interview regarding the snub.

    When asked about not being nominated for the award, he said: “It's something that motivates me and pushes me to work. Honestly, I am wondering.”

    The Senegal international, who is currently away with his national side, proceeded to suggest that he could have been nominated for the award if he played for a different country.

    “If I had played for France and had taken part in the (European Championships), would we have this debate and this reflection?” he continued. 

    “Do I think it's an injustice? No, I wouldn't use that word.”

    The news comes after his fellow Senegal international Sadio Mane admitted that he was shocked by his exclusion.

    “It is unacceptable. I do not understand," he said.

    “Edou is a very positive person. We talked about it together. He will continue to fight to be part of it.

    "For me, he has a place among these 30 players.”

