    • November 15, 2021
    Edouard Mendy Opens Up on Relationship With Kepa Arrizabalaga & Marcus Bettinelli

    Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has opened up on his relationship with fellow shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marcus Bettinelli.

    The Senegal international was brought to the club last season to provide competition for Kepa and has since become the number one.

    Speaking to El Match TV via London World, Mendy discussed his relationship with the pair.

    He said: “My relationship with Kepa is very good, as is my relationship with Marcus (Bettinelli), the third goalkeeper at Chelsea. We compete with interest,”

    “The most important thing is that the competition between the players is for the benefit of the team. The titles are for the club and not for the player.

    “My relationship with my teammates is very good. I respect everyone and there is always a state of friendship between us.”

    This comes after Bettinelli himself referred to the three goalkeepers as 'mates', highlighting the tight bond in the Chelsea ranks.

    Bettinelli continued to express how Mendy and Kepa push eachother to be the best that they can be.

    He said: “They are mates. Both of them are super competitive. They push each other but in the right way.

    “In football, everyone wants to play. Of course there is that rivalry — Kepa wants to get a game and Edou wants to keep the No 1 shirt — but we are all in this together."

