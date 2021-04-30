Mendy: Debut season at Chelsea has 'gone well but it's not finished'

Edouard Mendy has looked back on his first season at Chelsea after joining from Rennes last summer.

The 29-year-old completed the switch for a fee of £22 million and has had an impressive first year in England. He has already kept 22 clean sheets for the Blues this season.

It has seen Chelsea's defensive record drastically improve which has seen Thomas Tuchel's side on the verge of Champions League qualification via the top four, as well as an FA Cup final next month. They also are one game away from the Champions League final.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Mendy remains focused on the remainder of the campaign but has delivered a positive assessment of his time in west London so far.

"It’s gone well, but it’s not finished!" said Mendy on his first season.

"I’m proud, because at the moment it’s a good season for me and for the team. We are still in the FA Cup, the Champions League and the top four for the Premier League.

"There have been a lot of games, and maybe good things are coming. I’m happy but it’s not finished. There are a few weeks left with huge targets for us. I am focused on finishing the season well and continuing to work on my development, and not thinking about what has gone before."

On life in England, he added: "I adore the English culture. That’s why my sister has lived here for seven years now, and why I came here every year. I adore London, the culture and the English mentality. I’m very happy to live here now. I live near Cobham but I have visited London with my family. Now it is easier we are not in full lockdown."

