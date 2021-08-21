Edouard Mendy Praises Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has heaped praise upon his manager Thomas Tuchel ahead of Chelsea's London derby against Arsenal.

The goalkeeper impressed under Tuchel, conceding only four goals on the way to lifting the Champions League last season.

Speaking to Chelsea FC ahead of Sunday's match, Mendy credited Tuchel with the good atmosphere around the club.

Mendy admitted: "The idea of a group is something that the coach has directly established.

"It is something that got stronger with good results. We saw that when we gave great performances. Every time we gave great performances, they were great collective performances.

"So, that shows you that we have only succeeded as a team, and that forges closer bonds between us. On the pitch, we play for our brothers because we are a family, and we do things as a family."

Tuchel's efforts have been noticed further than Chelsea as the manager is nominated for the UEFA Coach of the Year award.

However, the manager is refusing to be drawn into talk over the award.

"We know about it. I heard about it but it is not the most important thing. Not before a match, not in between matches. It’s most important that we produce good performances as a team, that includes me as a manager and everybody in the staff. That includes every player. It’s a team sport and that's why we love it, it will always stay like this." said Tuchel.

The German will be looking for more success in his first full season with Chelsea as the club look to mount a Premier League title challenge.

