Edouard Mendy Reacts to Best 'Goalkeeper in the World' Label

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has reacted to those who have labelled him as the best goalkeeper in the world.

The Senegal international has been nominated for the Yashin Award after an impressive season, which saw him lift the UEFA Champions League as part of the best defence in the competition.

Speaking to El Match TV via London World, Mendy discussed being named as one of the best goalkeepers in world football.

“At the beginning of my career, I didn’t think that I would be one of the best goalkeepers in the world.” he said.

Mendy joined Chelsea from Rennes at the beginning of last season and made the number one spot his own soon after under Frank Lampard.

A fine performance this season against Brentford highlighted the goalkeeper's ability as he saved his side on countless ocassions to seal the three points.

Mendy has only conceded four goals in the Premier League so far this season as he looks to compete for the Golden Glove, with Chelsea sitting top of the Premier League table going into the festive period.

Next up for the Blues is a trip to Leicester as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

