Mendy Remains Humble Ahead of Promising 2021/22 Season

Edouard Mendy spoke about Chelsea's chances of competing for the Premier League this season, but stayed humble amid speculation that his side are favourites.

Mendy is approaching his one-year anniversary in west London having joined Chelsea back in September 2020.

Since joining the club, Mendy has been key to much of Chelsea's success in the last 12 months, notably becoming responsible for Chelsea's first five consecutive clean sheets in the last decade.

SIPA USA

Mendy spoke to the official Chelsea website about what chance his side stand of lifting the title.

"The only thing I know is that this Chelsea team is ready for the Premier League, for the Champions League and for the cups.

"We want to be at the top of the league at the end of the season and we will work hard to try and achieve that."

Mendy has been and will continue to be pivotal to any success enjoyed by the Blues.

SIPA USA

Many fans were unhappy with former starting goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who the Blues bought from Athletic Bilbao for a record £71.6 million, making him the world's most expensive goalkeeper.

After a run of disappointing performances from the Spaniard, former Blues manager Frank Lampard brought in Mendy to flatten out any problems between the sticks.

Since joining, Mendy has made a total of 35 appearances in the league, and in those games, he has kept a total of 19 clean sheets.

Kepa, on the other hand, has kept a total of 24 clean sheets, over the course of 76 league games.

While both keepers have their place in the Chelsea ranks, with Kepa proving his penalty-saving abilities against Villarreal in the Super Cup final, it is safe to say Mendy will be the go-to man for the season to come.

