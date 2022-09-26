Edouard Mendy Returns Back To First Team Training

Despite being injured, Edouard Mendy has only missed two games with the blues due to the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the current international break going on.

The Senegalese keeper picked up an injury in Chelsea's game against West Ham a few weeks back after colliding with Jarrod Bowen late on in the match.

After two weeks out injured, Mendy joined up with his national side but returned back to Cobham a few days later after deciding he could not partake in the team matches.

This saw Kepa Arrizabalaga take over as the Blue's number one in the two matches that Mendy missed.

According to Chelsea FC, Mendy has now returned back to training with the team in preparation for their next match against Crystal Palace.

The 30-year-old is yet to make an appearance under new manager Graham Potter and is likely to start next week in the return of Premier League action.

Mendy has been a key part of Chelsea's team in recent years, winning the Champions League and the Best Men's Goalkeeper Of The Year award in 2021.

Chelsea is set for a busy month, playing nine games in October, so getting Mendy back into the team is going to be necessary for Potter's Blues.

