Edouard Mendy Returns Early From International Duty Due To Injury

After being selected for Senegal's upcoming friendlies, Edouard Mendy has returned to Chelsea to nurse an ongoing injury.
The Chelsea goalkeeper hadn't played a minute of football for Chelsea since September 3rd before being called up for his national team's fixtures this week, last featuring for the Blues against West Ham at the start of the month.

The rumours around his absence were mixed between poor form and injuries, but it now seems clearer that his time away from the Chelsea first XI has been due to an ongoing knee injury that has forced him to withdraw from the Senegal national team, in what is the last meet-up of the players before the World Cup in November.

Edouard Mendy

Mendy in action against West Ham

Mendy hasn't played for Senegal since June, so it will be five months without action for his nation going into Qatar, which hopefully won't affect his chances of being his country's number 1 at the tournament.

It remains unknown as to how long Mendy will be out for with this injury, but he will now return to Chelsea for more tests in the hope he isn't out for too long.

